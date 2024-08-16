SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,620 Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 62,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,081. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.