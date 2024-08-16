Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 7027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

