Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.51

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 604933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,564. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

