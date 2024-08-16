SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.6 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

