SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.6 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.
About SMA Solar Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.