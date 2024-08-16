Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.45

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 23003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.