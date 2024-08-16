Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.4 %

SIG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. 83,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,283. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,439 shares of company stock worth $4,169,869. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.