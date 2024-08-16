Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.17.

SIA opened at C$15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

