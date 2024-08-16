Short Interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Increases By 25.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 7,501,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,015. Vertiv has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

