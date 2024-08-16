Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Increases By 39.2%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,369 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UROY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 1,048,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,719. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

