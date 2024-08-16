Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 25.4%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

