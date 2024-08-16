Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Decreases By 55.2%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNISF remained flat at $7.75 during trading on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

About Técnicas Reunidas

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.