Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Increases By 32.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

TCCPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

