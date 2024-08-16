Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Increases By 32.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
TCCPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
TechnoPro Company Profile
