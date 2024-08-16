Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Grows By 58.3%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $11.29 during trading on Friday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,004. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 251,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

