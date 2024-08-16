Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 23.0%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 888,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

