Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 23.0%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 888,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
About Skyworth Group
