Short Interest in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Decreases By 20.2%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 698,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

