Short Interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Decreases By 21.3%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,546,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

RBBN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 151,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

