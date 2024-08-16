Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Grows By 24.5%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 92,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

