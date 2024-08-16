Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Grows By 24.5%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:PMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 92,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
