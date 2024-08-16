Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Expands By 59.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at C$137.40 on Friday. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of C$130.00 and a twelve month high of C$217.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.44.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

