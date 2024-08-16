Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Expands By 59.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at C$137.40 on Friday. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of C$130.00 and a twelve month high of C$217.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.44.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
