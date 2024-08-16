Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Increases By 61.4%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NRK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 34,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,560. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

