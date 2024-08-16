Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Drops By 22.2%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NATH

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $73.14. 17,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 64.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.