Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Drops By 20.6%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LVTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 62,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,005. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.54. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

