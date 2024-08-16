Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Increases By 157.1%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.8 %

ICMB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 20,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,106. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

