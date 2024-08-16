Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declines By 19.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 3,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,433. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

