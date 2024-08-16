Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Grows By 76.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

