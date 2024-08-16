Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Grows By 76.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
