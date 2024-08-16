Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Drops By 67.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Trading Up 0.1 %

EXPGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 32,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $48.61.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

