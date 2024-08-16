Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Increases By 156.3%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.18.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ElringKlinger
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.