Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Increases By 76.8%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the July 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

CLSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,779. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

