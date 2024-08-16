Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Expands By 44.5%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,479,300 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 7,942,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

