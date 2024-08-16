Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Decreases By 35.2%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 549,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 393,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,128. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

