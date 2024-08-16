Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Decreases By 45.9%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,167,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 9,550,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,324.9 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Friday. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of 0.78 and a twelve month high of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.77.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

