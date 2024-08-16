Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Rises By 66.4%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the July 15th total of 701,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,666.3 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of CTOUF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.