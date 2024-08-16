Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Rises By 66.4%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the July 15th total of 701,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,666.3 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of CTOUF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
