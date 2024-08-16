Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 20.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.