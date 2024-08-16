Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Increases By 63.5%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.