Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Increases By 63.5%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Auddia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Auddia Company Profile
