Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Declines By 69.1%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the July 15th total of 986,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AOMR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

