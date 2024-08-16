Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of MPAC traded down GBX 7.25 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 450.26 ($5.75). The stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,680. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 491.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.54. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.02).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

