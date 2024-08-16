Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 0% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 0% on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $74.87. 1,484,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,367,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

