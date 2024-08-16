Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.