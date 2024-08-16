SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.11

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.11 and last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 341996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $190,482,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

