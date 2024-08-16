SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.81.

NYSE:SN opened at $91.44 on Monday. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 713,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,593,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

