Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $556.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.13. The company has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

