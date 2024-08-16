Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 18th. This is a boost from Seven Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
Seven Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Seven Group
