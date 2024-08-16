Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.82. 3,317,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,633,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

