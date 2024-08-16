SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S remained flat at $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 876,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,002. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.