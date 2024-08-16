Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SENS opened at $0.41 on Monday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 225.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

