Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE SENS opened at $0.41 on Monday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 225.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
