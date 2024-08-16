Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.