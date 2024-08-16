Scotiabank Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $27.61

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $27.61 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.17 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,582,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,741,000 after buying an additional 593,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

