Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCRYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.