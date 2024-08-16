Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Comparison

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy -1.55% -0.91% -0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

EVmo has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVmo and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,248.62%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $1.48 billion 0.03 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -13.63

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

Scienjoy beats EVmo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

