Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. 66,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,432. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

