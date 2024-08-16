Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after buying an additional 699,050 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 489,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 303,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 506,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

